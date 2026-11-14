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Maryland football rallies around backup quarterback to pull off 24-21 upset over Wisconsin
By Brendan Russell,3 days ago
With under 1:49 to go in the fourth quarter, Maryland football EDGE Trey Reddick clobbered Wisconsin quarterback Ryan Hopkins, forcing a fumble recovered by Maryland’s Eyan Thomas. Backup quarterback Cardell Williams threw a 39-yard touchdown to tight end Preston Howard 22 seconds earlier. It was his 19th-straight completion, a...