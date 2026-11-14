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Ohio State Defense Finds Its Pass Rush, Takes Step Forward Against Northwestern
By Caroline Rice,4 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s defense had been searching for a way to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. Against Northwestern, the Buckeyes finally found one. Ohio State recorded five sacks in Saturday’s 28-19 win over the Wildcats, getting a pass rush that had been largely absent for much of the season. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. led the way with two sacks and two tackles for loss, while Qua Russaw, Will Smith Jr. and James Smith also got to the quarterback.