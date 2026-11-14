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Ohio State Gets Back on Track, Grinds Out 28-19 Win Over Northwestern
By Caroline Rice,4 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State needed a win. It did not need to be pretty, and for much of Saturday afternoon, it wasn’t. The No. 20 Buckeyes ended their two-game losing streak with a 28-19 victory over Northwestern at Ohio Stadium, leaning on a productive afternoon from Bo Jackson, another record-setting performance from Jeremiah Smith, and a defense that finally found some answers getting after the quarterback.