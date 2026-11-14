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What Are Living Books? A Charlotte Mason Guide for Homeschool Moms
2 days ago
If you’ve spent any time in homeschool circles, you’ve heard the phrase “living books.” Maybe a friend mentioned it over coffee, or you saw it in a Charlotte Mason group and nodded along while quietly wondering what on earth it meant. Friend, I have been there. Let me save you the nodding — here’s what living books are, why they matter, and how to start filling your shelves with them.