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No. 16 Tech wins by 51 over Stonehill
By Wes Bloomquist,4 days ago
LUBBOCK, Texas – DaKari Spear went for 22 points, Amari Barrett and Jamichael Stillwell recorded double-doubles, six players scored in double figures and No. 16 Texas Tech ran away with an 88-37 victory over Stonehill College to extend a 50-game non-conference home winning streak at United Supermarkets Arena. The 51-point victory is the 15th time in program history the Red Raiders have won by 50 or more points and came by limiting the Skyhawks (1-3) to only 24.1% shooting and into 18 turnovers.