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Smyrna house fire claims life of resident
By Stella Guzik,4 days ago
SMYRNA, Del. - A person died early Saturday morning in a house fire in Smyrna, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal. Officials say around 3:30 a.m., fire companies were alerted to a house fire in the unit block of North Albright Drive. Firefighters arrived to heavy fire coming from the single-story house. Crews started search-and-rescue efforts, as well as fire suppression tactics.