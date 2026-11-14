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Allapattah Lands $200K to Plan Two-Mile Park Along Old Rail Line
By Livi Miller,4 days ago
A two-mile stretch of abandoned railroad tracks running through Allapattah could become Miami's next linear park, now that a local nonprofit has landed $200,000 to start planning it. The Allapattah Collaborative CDC will use the money to kick off a 12-month planning process, with the goal of eventually turning the old rail corridor into a connected public space stretching through the neighborhood.
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