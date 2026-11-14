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San Mateo County Court Workers Set To Strike Monday Over Pay, Staffing
By Eric Tanaka,4 days ago
San Mateo County Superior Court employees are planning to walk off the job on Monday, Nov. 16, in a labor dispute that has been building over pay, staffing and workload. The court says it will keep every location open regardless, leaning on contingency plans to keep critical operations and essential services running even if no deal is reached before the strike begins.
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