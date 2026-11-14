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Experience the Magic of the Season at
12 days ago
(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) November 12, 2026-- The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching, and the Park Avenue Merchants Association will be holding its 33rd Annual Park Avenue Holiday Open House on Thursday, December 3, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The Park Avenue Holiday Open House has become a beloved tradition in the community, bringing neighbors, friends and family together to celebrate the holiday season. It includes everything from festive decorations to delicious treats and specials offered by the diverse restaurants and eateries on Park Avenue.