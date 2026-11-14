undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NC Coastal Federation opens Coastal Protection and Restoration Center in Carteret County
By Cade Johnson,4 days ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Coastal Federation cut the ribbon Saturday on its Coastal Protection and Restoration Center in Carteret County. Attendees at the grand opening could hear live music and take boat tours. They could also tour the facility, attend an oyster roast and join educational sessions for all ages about how the federation supports the coast.
1