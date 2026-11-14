undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dr Halmos on Combination Strategies and Expanding Options in EGFR-Mutant NSCLC
4 days ago
Balazs Halmos, MD, explains how frontline combinations, new later-line choices, and side effect management are reshaping care in EGFR-mutated lung cancer. “Combination treatments are [now] the most strongly recommended frontline [approach] for patients with advanced EGFR-mutated lung cancer. [It’s] nice to have 2 different combinations to tailor that to the patient in front of us.”