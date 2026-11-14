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Lumberjacks Fall to Idaho State in Four Sets
12 days ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (November 14, 2026) - Northern Arizona opened its Senior Day match with a hard-fought first-set victory, but Idaho State responded with three consecutive set wins to hand the Lumberjacks a 3-1 loss Saturday at the Rolle Activity Center. The Bengals took the match by scores of 23-25, 25-15, 25-17 and 25-17. The Lumberjacks battled through a back-and-forth opening set that featured 16 ties and nine lead changes. After falling behind 19-15, NAU rallied behind a strong defensive effort at the net, with Hanah Stoddard and Avery Gottschalk contributing key blocks to help fuel a late run. The Lumberjacks pulled ahead 22-20 before trading points with the Bengals to reach a 23-23 tie. Quincey Coyle delivered back-to-back kills to secure the 25-23 set victory.