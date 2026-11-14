undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How to Watch Purdue (3-6, 2-4) at #15 Iowa (7-2, 4-2) & Fan Discussion
By Andrew Ledman,4 days ago
Purdue traveled (by bus) to Iowa City yesterday after their flight was grounded. That made for a pretty uncomfortable five hours I would imagine. However, now they are in Iowa City, they’ve faced the horrors (!) of the pink locker room and are ready to take on the Hawkeyes. This is a Hawkeye team fighting for inclusion in the CFP and with a stout defense that allows only around 12 points per game and is a top defense against the run. This will be a tough, tough challenge for the Boilermakers. Frankly, I’m not optimistic.