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UFC 334 Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit odds, picks and predictions
By Daniel Dobish, Sportsbook Wire,4 days ago
In a 5-round heavyweight title bout on the main card, Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit meet Saturday at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Early prelims began at 5 p.m. ET, prelims start at 7 p.m. ET, and the main card is at 9 p.m. ET (each on Paramount+). Let's analyze UFC odds around the UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit odds and make our expert UFC picks and predictions.