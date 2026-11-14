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Scarlett Schremmer disqualified from LPGA debut due to illegal green-reading book
By Beth Ann Nichols, Golfweek,4 days ago
Miami sophomore Scarlett Schremmer has been disqualified from the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican for using a green-reading yardage book during competition. Schremmer, who was making her LPGA debut, shot 69-74 to miss the cut. The LPGA issued the following statement:. "Schremmer violated Model Local Rule G-11, which, per...