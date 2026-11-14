undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight gives up Jets goal after stick gets wedged in boards
By Mike Brehm, USA TODAY,4 days ago
The Winnipeg Jets staged another furious rally from a 4-0 deficit, and the 5-4 victory was aided by the flukiest of fluke goals. Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight skated behind his net to make a routine play on a dump-in on Saturday, Nov. 14. But he wasn't able to play the puck because his stick got wedged into a small gap in the boards.