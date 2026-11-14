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Passengers delayed at Connecticut airports after FAA lifts nationwide ground stop
By Stephannie JosephCierra Jordan,4 days ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - Travel is moving along at Connecticut airports, but the impacts of Friday’s nationwide ground stop issued by the FAA were still being felt Saturday evening. A check of schedules at Tweed New Haven Airport and Bradley International Airport showed no cancellations Saturday night, but...