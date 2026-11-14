undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kentucky Pours $15.1 Million Into 15 Riverport Upgrades From Paducah To Eddyville
By Adeline Mercer,13 days ago
2000 Wayne Sullivan Dr. — Reported Paducah Riverport Warehouse Funding. Kentucky is sending $15.1 million to 15 riverport projects across the state, with some of the largest grants landing in Paducah, Hickman and Eddyville, including Hickman’s replacement of a 40-year-old conveyor and a storm-damaged warehouse rebuild in West Kentucky, along with added barge-staging capacity. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the investment Friday, describing it as a boost to freight capacity and economic activity tied to Kentucky’s waterways.