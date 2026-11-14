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Missouri woman and Iowa man in moderate condition after driver has medical emergency
By Wiley Ray,4 days ago
ROCKPORT, Mo. (KQTV) -- A Missouri woman and an Iowa man are in moderate condition after the driver had a medical emergency, striking a pedestrian. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H, the accident took place Friday night, at 9:45 p.m. on Chaff Street in Rockport when a 69-year-old Hamberg, Iowa man experienced a medical emergency while putting his 2017 Ford F150 in reverse, causing the vehicle to accelerate backwards and strike a nearby 2004 F350 on the driver's side.
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