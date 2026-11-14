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Board approves OCPS health insurance plan. Union calls it ‘a laughingstock’
By Central Florida Public Media,4 days ago
Many Orange County Public Schools employees came to Friday’s meeting fearing they already knew their fate. By the end of the night, the School Board had made it official. The board voted 5-3 to approve the district’s proposed health insurance and salary recommendations, rejecting a compromise backed by two employee unions and a state-appointed special magistrate.
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