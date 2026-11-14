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Washoe County to host wildfire recovery resources fair in Cold Springs
By Anthony Ramos,4 days ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Washoe County will host a community fair next week for people affected by wildfire who are looking for information about recovery. The Wildfire Community Resources Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cold Springs Community Center, 3355 White Lake Parkway in Reno, according to Washoe County.
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