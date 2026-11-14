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The payvider blind spot: When clinical visibility ends but financial risk continues
2 days ago
"Payviders" are responsible for the cost of avoidable readmissions and emergency room visits, but they lose sight of patients once they go home. Payviders — healthcare organizations that act as both payer and provider — have something most healthcare organizations don't: responsibility for both delivering care and paying for the outcomes. In theory, that should put them in a better position to manage cost and quality. But there's a significant gap in how that responsibility plays out once a patient leaves the hospital.