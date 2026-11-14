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Lions Clear Goff for Munich; St. Brown Questionable, Cisco Ready
By The Detroit Lions Podcast,13 days ago
Jared Goff is cleared to play in Munich after the Lions confirmed he participated in full practice on Friday, alleviating concerns from a chest injury that limited him earlier in the week. Head coach Dan Campbell indicated the team chose to rest the quarterback rather than manage a worsening ailment, leaving no game-status designation for the signal-caller. Munich, Germany. This development removes the largest variable from the Lions’ offensive equation, allowing the unit to operate without the distraction of a potential in-game limitation for their starting quarterback.