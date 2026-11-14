undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Clemson football celebrates Senior Day against Georgia Tech
By Caroline Soro,4 days ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WATCH: Clemson football celebrates Senior Day in second-to-last home game of the season against Georgia Tech. The team honored each senior player with their own individual hill run prior to the game. This year’s four-year class was 32-17 over the past four years entering Saturdays game, which is the fourth-highest win total in the ACC during that span.