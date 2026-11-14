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FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns to SWLA Sunday as we stay chilly for now
By Max Lagano,4 days ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A chilly and raw Sunday is expected as a Gulf low brings widespread rain to SWLA by the afternoon. Wet weather is on the way back to our area as showers and rain arrives Sunday. The morning should start mainly dry aside from a few passing showers, so any outdoor plans will be best suited before noon. After 2 PM, a more widespread coverage of rain will begin to push in from Texas which should continue through the evening into early Monday morning. Make sure to have indoor plans ready especially by the mid-afternoon. Most of the rain looks light-to-moderate with the heaviest rain likely staying offshore or west into Texas. Still, we’ll have enough rain to create a chilly, raw feel outdoors later in the day with highs only reaching the low 60’s.