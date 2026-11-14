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Another Day, Another Outage: HR Platform Workday Suffers Massive Failure Impacting Millions of Workers
By Lucas Nolan,4 days ago
Workday, a widely-used business software platform that manages payroll and human resources for thousands of major corporations, experienced a significant service disruption on Friday, blocking millions of working Americans from clocking in or out, accessing payroll information, and performing other vital functions. The outage follows closely on the heels of Microsoft’s massive email outage that impacted the entire world’s ability to communicate.