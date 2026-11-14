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UNC vs. Louisville Live Discussion
By Brandon Anderson,4 days ago
Can the Heels take down the Cardinals to earn bowl eligibility?. Before the 2026 season started, it felt like UNC’s matchup against Louisville was one that you could mark as a loss without a second thought. Fast forward to today, and one could argue that the Cardinals are still the favorite to win, but it is far from a guarantee considering how much better the Heels have played this season. The Heels need just one more win to become bowl eligible, but having your first opportunity be Louisville is a little daunting.