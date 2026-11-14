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Wildcats Force Overtime With Valiant Comeback Before Falling to Holy Cross, 30-27
3 days ago
Villanova overcame double-digit deficit in final 3:29 of regulation and took only lead of game in the extra period. WORCESTER, Mass.—A valiant comeback attempt in the second half forced overtime and led to the only lead change of the game on the first series of the extra period, but Villanova (6-5, 5-3 Patriot League) ultimately fell to Holy Cross (6-5, 6-2 Patriot League) by a final score of 30-27 at Fitton Field on Saturday afternoon. After trailing for nearly the entire game, the Wildcats overcame a 10-point deficit in the final 3:29 of regulation and forced overtime on a field goal with eight seconds to play in the fourth quarter.