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Hurricanes’ Mike Reilly, Islanders’ Kyle MacLean Placed on Waivers
By BVM Sportsdesk,,3 days ago
Carolina and New York placed defenseman Mike Reilly and forward Kyle MacLean on waivers, opening the door for another NHL team to claim either player. If they clear waivers Sunday, they can be assigned to their teams’ AHL affiliates. Carolina’s move follows captain Jordan Staal’s return from injured reserve; MacLean has struggled to earn regular playing time in New York.