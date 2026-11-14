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What’s Really Wrong With the Leafs? Defense, Offense and Goaltending
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
The Maple Leafs aren’t in a sudden freefall, but their underlying even-strength play is a real concern. They’re allowing too many goals, while their offense produces too few high-quality chances. Strong special-teams results have helped mask those weaknesses, but the team’s current path to winning looks fragile. The core fix is a more effective five-on-five system—not simply blaming one player or the coach.