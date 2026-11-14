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Senators vs. Penguins Game 21: Start Time, Lineups, Notes
By BVM Sportsdesk,,4 days ago
Ottawa visits Pittsburgh looking to build on a 2-0-1 homestand, with both teams making consecutive starts in goal: Linus Ullmark for the Senators and 22-year-old Sergei Murashov for the Penguins. Carter Yakemchuk is expected to return to Ottawa’s lineup. The Senators’ biggest concern is their penalty kill, while Shane Pinto and several supporting forwards have recently helped drive the offense.