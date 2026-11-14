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Why Zack MacEwen Is a Home Run Fit for the Maple Leafs
By Luke Fox via Sportsnet.ca,,2 days ago
A quick mix of the things we gleaned from the week of hockey, serious and less so, and rolling four lines deep. I was adamant, but my wife made the organizational decision to not let me play in Vegas due to expected sin probability. 1. When the Toronto Maple Leafs took batting practice at Rogers Centre Friday, a day at the ballpark to thwack away their home demons, two players crushed home runs. Boyhood baseball star Auston Matthews and fourth-line find Zack MacEwen. “MacEwen put one in the second row,” Matthews told reporters. “Just straight power.” Touch ’em all, Zack.…