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Areas of showers possible today; valley fog to continue through the weekend
By Alex LaMotte,4 days ago
A few light showers will be possible throughout this afternoon and evening, with snow levels expected to drop to around 5,000 feet. This will keep any snowfall sequestered to higher elevations and passes. We'll likely see fog redevelop overnight and into the morning hours throughout the remainder of the weekend, primarily for areas along and north of Interstate 90.
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