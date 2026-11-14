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NHL Rule Could Put Players in Referee Roles During Games
By BVM Sportsdesk,,3 days ago
A little-known NHL rule allows a player from each team to step in as an on-ice official if the league can’t find replacements for missing referees or linespeople. The rule has been used before: during a 1983 snowstorm-delayed game, two players filled in until officials arrived. The NHL says using players today would be a last resort, given concerns about their qualifications and safety.