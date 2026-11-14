undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Syracuse rallies from 15 down to beat NC State 34-31
By William Capps,2 days ago
Syracuse spent three quarters chasing NC State. It needed one to flip the game. Steve Angeli threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Justus Ross-Simmons with 48 seconds left, then hit him again on the two-point try, and Syracuse (5-5, 3-5 ACC) rallied from 15 points down to beat NC State 34-31 on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The Orange scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and need one win from their last two games, at Boston College and against Notre Dame, to become bowl eligible.