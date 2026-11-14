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Wake Forest routs SMU 49-7 behind five first-half rushing touchdowns
By William Capps,4 days ago
Wake Forest buried SMU in the first half and coasted from there. Gio Lopez threw for 201 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores, and No. 13 Wake Forest beat SMU 49-7 on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. The Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-1 ACC) scored five rushing touchdowns in the first half, led 42-0 at the break and won their seventh straight game.