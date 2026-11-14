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More than a race: Westport’s Thanksgiving tradition
By Julia Ferraro ’29,12 days ago
Thanksgiving morning, 8:15 a.m., crisp cold air, hundreds of Westportians gather and suit up in athletic gear with numbered bibs on. The turkey trot is about to begin. Every year the Pequot Runners Club hosts hundreds of people who are willing to sacrifice their Thanksgiving morning to either run in a five mile race or a 2.6 mile walk throughout Westport and Southport. The race begins at the Wakeman Boys and Girls Club in Southport and goes on a loop through Greens Farms Road and other neighborhoods.This year marks the 49th Turkey Trot in Westport history on Nov. 26.