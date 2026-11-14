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Georgia Tech upsets Clemson 20-6 behind 269 rushing yards
By William Capps,3 days ago
Georgia Tech fired four assistant coaches last week. On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets ran through Clemson. Justice Haynes ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-5 ACC) piled up 269 rushing yards to beat Clemson 20-6 at Memorial Stadium, snapping a four-game losing streak. It was Tech’s first win at Clemson since 2008, and Clemson (6-4, 4-3 ACC) had not lost to a team with a losing record at kickoff since 2010, according to Clemson’s recap.