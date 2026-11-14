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Denton's Velcrokid Toy Gallery Opens With Blind Boxes, Art and Big Plans
By Nate Simmons,4 days ago
A designer toy store and art gallery called Velcrokid has opened in downtown Denton, filling a storefront inside the Mulberry Jam building with blind boxes, vinyl figurines and rotating gallery shows. The shop opened at 216 W. Mulberry St., Ste. 102, at the beginning of November, giving the city a new outpost for collectible art toys alongside its existing gallery scene.