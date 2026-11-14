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Miami beats Duke 36-25 as Javian Mallory scores three touchdowns
By William Capps,4 days ago
Darian Mensah went back against the team he led to last season’s ACC title and picked its defense apart. Mensah completed 30 of 41 passes for 382 yards and a touchdown, Javian Mallory scored three times, and No. 5 Miami beat Duke 36-25 on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., moving closer to the ACC championship game. The Hurricanes (9-1, 7-0 ACC, No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings) tied a school record with their 11th straight ACC win. They need one win in their final two games, against Virginia Tech and Boston College, to clinch a spot in the Dec. 5 title game in Charlotte, N.C.