undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Associa Plans New Richardson HQ Building, But Price Tag Is Up for Debate
By Margie Townsend,4 days ago
Associa is planning a two-story, 23,000-square-foot addition to its Richardson headquarters at 1300 Lookout Drive, a project the company calls Creekview III. The new building will include dedicated space for corporate events and house INK, Associa's in-house print shop, with construction tentatively scheduled to begin in December and wrap up by the end of 2027.
1