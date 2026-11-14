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Dallas Yanks $96 Million From Stalled Hoque Tower Behind City Hall
By Richard Dawson,4 days ago
Source: Loadmaster This image was made by Loadmaster .Email the author: David R. TribbleAlso see my personal gallery at Google Photos / Wikimedia Commons. A 38-story tower that was supposed to rise on empty parking lots behind Dallas City Hall has instead sat untouched for years, and now the city has pulled the $96 million incentive package that was meant to help build it. The Newpark project, planned for Canton Street near City Hall, never broke ground, and developer Mike Hoque had filed no permits for the site as of publication.