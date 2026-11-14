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Kristoff Cigars Announces Kristoff.ai Cigar at Two Guys
2 days ago
Kristoff Introduces Kristoff.ai, a Cigar Informed by the Conversations of Cigar Smokers. Santiago, Dominican Republic – Kristoff is proud to unveil Kristoff.ai, a new cigar shaped by an unlikely source: the online conversations cigar smokers have every day. As announced today on The Cigar Authority Podcast, Kristoff.ai is now available exclusively at Two Guys Cigars and 2GuysCigars.com, with ordering opening to retailers at a later date.