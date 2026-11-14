undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Keller, Roanoke, North Fort Worth Home Sales Top 120 as Prices Climb, Market Speeds Up
By Richard Dawson,4 days ago
More than 120 homes sold across Keller, Roanoke and north Fort Worth in October, and the area's housing market notched a notable one-two punch: prices climbed while homes moved off the market faster than they did a year earlier. For buyers who have spent the past couple of years watching North Texas inventory swell and sales cool, it is a sign that this particular slice of Tarrant County is behaving a bit differently than the region as a whole.
1