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The Timberwolves are surviving and thriving without Anthony Edwards
By Sean Aitken,4 days ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves entered the 2026-2027 NBA season with a fresh look and some new faces. Over the off-season, they shipped out budding co-star Julius Randle to Brooklyn. Then they resigned Ayo Dosumu to a five-year $112 million contract and Jaylen Clark for a three-years $10 million contract. The biggest move Minnesota made, though, was trading long time Minnesota favorite Naz Reid for LaMelo Ball.