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California's 13 Safe Suburbs To Explore Around LA
By Tess Kazenoff,4 days ago
While Los Angeles is known for its world-famous beaches and iconic tourist attractions, some of the best places to explore are actually right outside of the city. Los Angeles County is home to charming downtowns, hidden hiking spots, unique cultural attractions, and underrated local dining. Not only do LA's suburbs showcase a different side of Southern California away from the typical tourist trail, but they also tend to be quite safe — especially if you're worried about the reputation bigger cities have for crime. Los Angeles is one of the safest cities in America, though, with a 2025 ranking of 50 of the country's largest cities from SmartAsset putting LA as the second safest, after San Jose, California.
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