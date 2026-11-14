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City of The Dalles: More Housing Options, More Flexibility
By GNCadm1n,12 days ago
More housing options. More flexibility. The City is proposing additional updates to its housing development regulations to provide greater flexibility for manufactured homes and waivers for parking minimums. Here are a few highlights of the proposed changes:. • Manufactured homes: Expand where single-wide manufactured homes may be allowed in residential...