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Modrzewski has 5 TD passes in career game, South Dakota defeats Northern Iowa 41-30
By The Associated Press Share,4 days ago
VERMILLION, S.D. -- Redshirt freshman Austyn Modrzewski threw five touchdown passes, giving him 32 for the season, and South Dakota raced past Northern Iowa 41-30 on Saturday. Modrzewski was 23-of-29 passing for 356 yards with an interception. Running back Carson Fletcher had a pair of 2-yard touchdown receptions, Bryce Cohoon had 120 yards on two catches, including an 87-yard touchdown. Chris Herrin and Jesse Miller also had touchdown catches.