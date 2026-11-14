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Fourtin Finishes with 14 Points, Women's Basketball Rally Falls Just Short to Golden Bears
3 days ago
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. -- Off to their best start since the 2019-20 season, Eastern Connecticut State University Women's Basketball's quest to begin the year 3-0 was thwarted at home by Western New England University inside the Francis E. Geissler Gymnasium, as the Warriors' two-game winning streak was snapped with a 68-62 defeat at the hands of the Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon.