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SIAC Announces 2026 Football All-Conference Honors
By Willie Alex Hines,4 days ago
ATLANTA — The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its 2026 Football All-SIAC teams and individual honorees on Friday, as voted by the conference’s head coaches. FIRST TEAM. POSITIONNAMESCHOOLCLASSHOMETOWN. Offensive LineIsaiah TurnerBenedict5thAbbeville, Ga. Offensive LineCarmelo TurnerMilesSr. Offensive LineJaylin WaltonBenedictSr.Atlanta, Ga. Offensive LineClifford Moore Jr.Kentucky StateSo.Hammond, La. Offensive LineChance BushAllenJr.Augusta,...